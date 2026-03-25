Painkuni Mahotsavam commences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Painkuni Mahotsavam at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the most celebrated temple festivals in the capital city, had a colourful start on Tuesday. The ten-day grand festival attracts thousands of devotees and cultural enthusiasts every year.
The festival began with the flag-hoisting ceremony, held between 8.45am and 9.30am. It was followed by the festival flag hoisting in front of the adjacent sanctum of Thruvambadi Lord Krishna. Afterwards, the mannuneerukoral and mulapooja, two important rituals were held.
The festival rituals are led by priests comprising temple thantris Govindan Namboothiripad, Pradeep Namboothiripad, Satheeshan Namboothiripad, Saji Namboothiripad and Padmanabhan Namboothiripad.
Among the most anticipated ritual highlights are the Valiya Kanikka on 31 March, Pallivetta on 1 April and the grand culmination - the aarattu ceremony at the Shanghumukham beach on 2 April. Throughout the festival days from 25 March to 1 April, Utsava Sheeveli processions will take place at 4.30 pm. and 8.30 pm.
Arts and cultural programmes
Beyond the sacred rituals, the Painkuni festival is renowned for its rich cultural programmes. The performances will be held at three venues - the Kizhakke Nada Stage (East Entrance), Sripadamandapam (North Entrance), and Thulabharamandapam. Kathakali performances are scheduled at the Kizhakke Natakashala.
The diverse lineup of programmes include Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, Thiruvathira, classical dance, Carnatic music, Sopana Sangeetham, Bhajans and more, featuring artists and institutions from across the state and beyond. There will be performers from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Coimbatore and Chennai.
Grand conclusion
The festival will conclude with the aarattu, the sacred procession and bathing ceremony of the deities on the Shangumugham beach on 2 April. Hundreds of people will line the roadsides to witness the magnificent arattu procession accompanied by traditional temple orchestra. At numerous locations along the route, the procession will be accorded ceremonial welcomes with lit traditional lamps.
The deity of Lord Sree Padamanabhaswamy will be carried on the Garudavahana to the beach. The arattu ceremony on the beach, unfolding in the backdrop of the Arabian Sea at dusk, is a breathtaking spectacle.