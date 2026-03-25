Vellanad Sasi surrenders in porcupine killing case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader and Vellanad panchayat president Vellanad Sasi, who had been absconding in the case of killing a porcupine, surrendered before the Paruthippally Forest Office around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The case relates to an incident on February 28, when a porcupine that entered the compound of a house at Valiyara in Vellanad was allegedly beaten to death by Sasi using an iron pipe. The porcupine had strayed into the premises of a resident, following which the family informed the ward member, who in turn alerted the panchayat president. Local residents and the house owner had also informed forest officials and were waiting for them to arrive when the incident happened.

Sasi has been booked under non-bailable sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. The porcupine is listed under Schedule I of the Act, and harming or killing it can get a punishment of three to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

The case is being investigated by a team led by Paruthippally Forest Range Officer S Sreeju. Visuals of the incident were widely circulated.