Police clueless on death of polytechnic student from Malappuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a 19-year-old polytechnic student from Malappuram, whose body was found in a half-charred state in Museum police station limits on March 12, has been confirmed as an act of suicide, but the police are still clueless as to why he travelled to Thiruvananthapuram to end his life and the reason behind taking the drastic step.

Museum police sources said they could not identify the reason for Muhammed Sinan’s suicide nor his reason to travel to Thiruvananthapuram despite scouring through his mobile phone details. “We went through his phone call list and the chat history. But we could not find out any lead that could help uncover the reason for his suicide nor his travel,” said a police official.

The official added that Sinan had no friends or acquaintances in Thiruvananthapuram and the decision to travel to Thiruvananthapuram could have been taken randomly. “The impression we got is that he chose a place which he is not much familiar with to end his life.

He might have thought that his body would not be identified,” the official said. Before his fatal journey to the state capital, Sinan had visited the place once and that was four years ago. “He had visited Beemapally along with family members,” the official said.

Police sources said the investigation so far shed some light on the character of the teenager.