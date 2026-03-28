Development claims, aspirations clash in Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bracing for a heated contest, voters in Neyyattinkara constituency are weighing development promises, anti-incumbency sentiment, and community dynamics that could tip the scales. Roads riddled with potholes, drinking water shortages, and inconsistent public services are the daily challenges shaping voter perceptions there.

While the constituency has alternated between the ‘left’ and the ‘right’ in the past, recent trends show a strong LDF presence. Giving LDF an early edge, K Ansalan’s campaign has already covered the constituency with posters and graffiti. The CPM leader is seeking a third straight mandate in Neyyattinkara. The UDF has fielded N Shakthan while the NDA has once again pinned its hopes on S Rajasekharan Nair.

Noting that the constituency has been CPM-friendly for a long time, LDF is counting on its continuity and visible development record. “We are banking on all completed development activities and ongoing projects. A major concern was drinking water scarcity, which is being addressed and will be fully resolved in six months.

Our completed projects like water supply initiatives, upgraded hospitals, and the Pozhiyoor fishing harbour project demonstrate our work. I have spent ten years with the people, and that engagement shows on the ground. There is no anti-incumbency,” Ansalan said.

However, local residents remain critical of slow progress.

“From Kodinada to the water tank, the road is still in a poor condition. Businesses like the decades-old Aralumoodu market perished during the pandemic. The government should help revive such economic activity,” said Mohammed Shafi, a local grocery shop owner.

Banking majorly on anti-incumbency, Shakthan opined that Neyyattinkara is one of the most backward constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram district in terms of development.