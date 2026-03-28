Illegal work continues on Varkala cliff; stop memos issued

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite strict action against violators by the Varkala municipality, unauthorised constructions continue to be rampant in the ecologically fragile Varkala Cliff. Following complaints related to illegal cliff cutting, municipal authorities had inspected the area and issued stop memos for two violations on the cliff area in proximity to Balimandapam, an ecologically sensitive area known for landslips, at Papanasam Beach. With the election code of conduct coming to effect, violations have become more rampant in the cliff.

“We have given our report to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, district disaster management authority, Geological Survey of India and the police to take necessary action,” said municipal secretary G Mithran. He said the violator has razed down the cliff for construction activities and the squad found yet another illegal construction in the same area.

“The health wing under the corporation has been asked to check whether the properties have necessary documents and permits from the local body. If they don’t, the properties will be sealed,” Mithran said.

Meanwhile, the municipality has stepped up action against other violations along the cliff. Out of 63 identified cases, around 15 have reached the final stage, with vacation orders issued ahead of demolition. “Demolition proceedings will be initiated immediately. All unauthorised construction will be knocked down,” Mithran said.