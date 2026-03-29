Debate challenge heats up Nemom battle as LDF's Sivankutty, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar spar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the assembly election, a debate war is playing out in Nemom, one of the state’s keenly watched constituencies, that has become the arena for an intense triangular fight.

Challenging each other for an open debate on a host of issues, including development are LDF candidate and Education Minister V Sivankutty and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Sivankutty on Saturday said Rajeev Chandrasekhar can fix the time and venue for an open debate on the development in the constituency. Sivankutty’s response came amid the BJPs repeated calls for a debate on governance and development issues in Kerala.

Rajeev Chandrashekar insisted that more than the minister, it is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who should be part of such a debate. Accepting the challenge, Sivankutty proposed to hold the debate at Poojapura on Sunday. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to take part in the campaign in Thrissur and Palakkad, Chandrasekhar did not respond to the proposal.

However, Sivankutty reiterated that Rajeev Chandrasekhar can fix any date and place for the debate, and he is ready for the face-off. He alleged that Chandrasekhar has failed to understand developments in Nemom and Kerala. He said that Rajeev Chandrasekhar should acknowledge the progress made by Kerala in terms of development, and even the BJP workers are in a dilemma as they cannot claim that no development has taken place here.