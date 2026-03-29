Two get 10 years in jail for assaulting minor in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Fast Track Special Court here has sentenced two men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each in a case involving the sexual assault of a Plus-I student after allegedly intoxicating her with alcohol.

The convicts are Jishnu K Mohan, 26, the first accused and Vishnu R, aka Kannan, 29, both natives of Akkulam. The incident occurred on July 4, 2024. The survivor, a neighbour of the first accused, had befriended him after meeting at a temple. Taking advantage of this, the first accused allegedly invited her and two friends to the house of second accused. There, the girls were allegedly forced to consume alcohol. The first accused then assaulted the survivor, while the second accused confined the other girls in another room. One of them was also assaulted.

Though two of the girls later turned hostile, the court relied on the survivor’s testimony and other evidence to convict the accused. The crime came to light when the girl returned home showing signs of intoxication and distress, following which her family took her to hospital. The prosecution examined 14 witnesses and produced 34 documents. The judgment was delivered by Special Court Judge Anju Meera Birla.