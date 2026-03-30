Fire at Thiruvananthapuram finance firm contained after two-hour operation; three firefighters injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday at a financial establishment in Sasthamangalam was brought under control after a two hour operation by the Fire and Rescue Services, preventing what officials described as a potential major disaster.

The incident occurred around 5.45 am at Kannattu Fingold, located on the second floor of the three-storey Akshaya Tower within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits. According to preliminary information, the fire originated in the battery room of the establishment, possibly due to a short circuit.

Thick smoke billowing from the building was first noticed by security personnel, who alerted the police. The Fire Force was informed soon after and three units were sent to the scene.

A team of around 17 personnel, led by Station Officer Aneesh Kumar and Grade Assistant Station Officer Shaheen, brought the situation under control. The operation, which lasted nearly two hours, ensured that the fire was contained before it could spread to other parts of the building.

During the rescue efforts, three fire personnel suffered serious injuries and were shifted to medical college hospital for treatment.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.