Pipeline water ‘unfit’, Vizhinjam residents rely on costly tankers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yet another election is here, the residents in the areas surrounding the Vizhinjam Port continue to reel under severe water crisis. Despite official claims of safe and treated supply by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), hundreds of families in Vizhinjam continue to grapple with foul-smelling, discoloured and unpleasant-tasting water through household pipelines.

Residents allege that the water supplied under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project is far from potable, forcing a majority of households to depend on private water tankers for their daily drinking needs. “Water comes only two or three times a week, and when it does, it has a strong odour and visible colour difference. We cannot use it for drinking or cooking,” said a resident Willian A, of Kottapuram in Vizhinjam, who was seen buying drinking water from a water tanker.

Despite years of assurances from successive governments and local bodies, potable drinking water supply remains a distant dream. “The pipeline connections were supposed to end our water woes. Instead, we are spending more than before,” said another resident, Fathima Beevi.

Private suppliers have reportedly increased the price of a pot of water from Rs 8 to Rs 10 to Rs 15 in recent weeks, a hike that coincided with the election declaration. With no reliable alternative, residents say they are compelled to pay the higher rate adding to the financial burden.

“I am 30 years-old and this is a persistent issue that has remained unresolved even now. We collect the water that comes through the pipeline for washing clothes and cleaning dishes. We cannot use it for any other purpose. Once in a while, we get free drinking water supplied by the corporation but cannot depend on that too much. Hence we depend on private tankers.