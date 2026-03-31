30 more international flights per week from Thiruvanthapuram as summer schedule starts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram airport, operated by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited, has announced its summer schedule 2026. The new schedule, effective from March 29 till October 25, features a 10% increase in international weekly flight operations compared to the previous winter schedule.

During this period, the airport will handle a total of 634 weekly Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with international ATMs rising from 310 to 340 per week. The expansion highlights the airport’s growing connectivity and increasing preference among both domestic and international airlines.

New destinations introduced in the schedule include Navi Mumbai and Guwahati, while connectivity has been enhanced to key cities such as Chennai and major international hubs including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur and Kuwait.

Among international routes, Abu Dhabi will see the highest frequency with 74 weekly ATMs, followed by Sharjah (56), Dubai (32), Kuala Lumpur (28), Muscat (26), and Kuwait (26). Other destinations include Male (24), Doha (20), Bahrain (14), Singapore (14), Dammam (14), Colombo (8), and Hanimaadhoo (4).

On the domestic front, the airport will operate 294 weekly ATMs, with Bengaluru leading at 84, followed by Delhi (56), Chennai (42), and Mumbai (42). Services to Hyderabad (28), Kochi (14), Navi Mumbai (14), Kannur (8), Mangalore (4), and Guwahati (2) are also part of the schedule.

A spokesperson for the airport operator said, “The new summer schedule reflects Thiruvananthapuram International Airport’s growing importance as a preferred gateway to Kerala and beyond.