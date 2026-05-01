Coordination issues between KWA, KMRL stall Thiruvananthapuram's Sreekaryam flyover work

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sreekaryam flyover project—a key preliminary component of the proposed metro rail—has run into delays due to coordination gaps between Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Construction of the service road from Kallampally to Pangappara has been stalled as KWA continues pipe-laying work at the flyover site. With the monsoon fast approaching, KMRL officials say waiting for the completion of KWA’s work could significantly delay road construction.

An official associated with the project said that a substantial portion of the pipeline, around 400m between Sreekaryam and Kallampally, has already been completed, and KMRL has been urging KWA to hand over the stretch to begin road-laying works.

“We want the stretch handed over within a week; otherwise, the entire project will face delays. We need at least two more months to complete road works and utility shifting before piling for the flyover can begin,” the official said.

The official added that KWA should conduct testing on the completed portion and hand it over. “We have been trying to coordinate, but KWA prefers to test only after completing the entire pipeline across the stretch. This will adversely affect our project timeline,” the official said. However, KWA authorities maintained that certain obstructions are preventing them from completing the remaining work. “Unless the statue and transformer are shifted, we cannot complete pipe-laying. Once these are removed, we will be able to finish the remaining stretch, charge the line, and complete testing within four to five days,” a KWA official said.

The flyover, part of the upcoming metro plan, received government nod in 2016. A total of Rs 272 crore was sanctioned for flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Ulloor, of which Rs 136 crore was earmarked for the Sreekaryam project.