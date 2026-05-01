Man beaten to death by son during drunken brawl in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 62-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his son at Amboori on Wednesday night following family disputes. Thomas Abraham was killed by his son Shainu Thomas, 38, after the latter’s second marriage anniversary celebrations went awry.

Shainu’s uncle Varghese, who was injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident took place at Shainu’s house by 11pm. A party was organised and the attendees were reportedly drunk. Shainu picked up a fight with his wife. Hearing the commotion, Shainu’s maternal uncle rushed to intervene, but he was stabbed multiple times. Visually-challenged, Thomas stepped in and tried to reason with Shainu, but the latter did not listen and attacked him using a plastic chair.

The Vellarada police said a single blow from Shainu on the head led to the death. Though Thomas was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police said Shainu had no criminal cases, but he often exhibited dangerous behaviour towards his family members in the past. The police have booked him for murder.