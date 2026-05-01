Poll panel rolls out QR-based IDs for entry at counting centres in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of strengthening security at counting centres, the Election Commission (EC) has, for the first time, introduced QR code-based photo ID cards for persons authorised to enter counting centres and halls.

The QR-code based ID-cards will be provided to returning officers (RO), assistant returning officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, and election and counting agents. This is part of a three-tier security mechanism, the panel said in a press note. The measure will be extended to all future elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“At the first and second tiers, photo identity cards issued by the RO shall be checked manually. At the third and innermost security cordon near the counting hall, entry shall be permitted only after successful verification through QR code scanning,” the commission said.

A media centre will be set up near the counting halls in each centre and entry of media persons will be permitted on the basis of authority letters issued by the ECI.

Officials have been directed to make all necessary arrangements for the effective implementation of this system.