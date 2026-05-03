Hope on horizon for fisherfolk in Thiruvananthapuram as breakwater work gathers pace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Offering relief to the fishing community, construction of the breakwater at Muthalapozhi harbour long plagued by coastal erosion and unsafe navigation conditions is progressing rapidly. The project, aimed at improving safety at the harbour mouth notorious for frequent boat accidents and fatalities, has gained momentum, with around 180 m of the proposed 425-m stretch already completed.

According to officials, the harbour engineering department is targeting completion of 200 to 250 m before the onset of monsoon by the end of May. “Work is progressing in full swing and we are trying to accelerate it in the coming weeks. Once the monsoon sets in, work will have to be suspended for at least two months due to rough sea conditions,” an official said.

Officials noted that the situation at the harbour has improved compared to last year, though it is yet to be declared fully safe. “It would be premature to say the area is completely safe for fishing operations. However, conditions are far better than last year,” the official added.

Dredging and structural interventions, including realignment of the breakwater, is expected to address earlier concerns raised by the fishing community. “There were initial protests over the design, particularly the curved alignment. However, fishermen are now satisfied with the revised design,” officials said.

The project, sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and launched in August last year, had faced delays initially due to the shortage of rubble required for construction.