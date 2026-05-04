Case against four taxi operators for assault on Uber driver in Kovalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kovalam police have registered a case against four taxi operators for allegedly assaulting an Uber driver who dropped off a family of local tourists in the area on Saturday.

The victim, Frederick, 26, a native of Kumbalam in Kollam, has filed a complaint citing that he was attacked and verbally abused by a group of local taxi drivers near Samudra beach resort around 3.30pm, after he dropped off a family that had arrived from Ernakulam.

According to the complaint, Frederick had gone to a nearby shop to drink water when a group of taxi drivers approached him. They allegedly questioned him for operating as an Uber driver in the area and warned that app-based taxis would not be allowed in the region. The situation soon escalated into an argument following which he was allegedly assaulted and subjected to abusive language.

Based on the complaint, police have identified four suspects – Vinod, Suresh, Rajeev and Mukesh – all taxi drivers operating in the locality. The victim appeared at the Kovalam police station on Sunday and identified the accused from all the suspects who had been summoned.

The police have issued notices to the four. Officials said further steps, including arrest, will be decided later. Police sources said the offence registered is non-bailable. A detailed investigation is under way.