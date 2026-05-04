Santhigiri Ashram in Kerala to hold Navaoli Jyothirdinam observance on May 6

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Santhigiri Ashram will observe Navaoli Jyothirdinam on Wednesday, marking 27 years since the passing of ashram founder Navajyotisree Karunakara Guru.

“The celebrations are part of a 72-day observance of fasting and prayer, symbolising the 72 years the Guru spent on earth,” said a statement from the ashram.

As part of the Jyothirdinam, a special Pushpanjali will be held at 5 am, followed by worship, flag hoisting, Gurupadavandanam and floral offerings at 6 am.

A Guru Bhajan session by Bhakthapriya Bhajans will follow. Gurudarshan is scheduled at 10 am and the Navaoli Jyothirsammelanam at 10.30 am, which will be attended by prominent personalities from the spiritual, political, social, cultural and arts fields.

There will be worship and Guru Puja at noon, followed by a lamp procession at 4 pm and a special Pushpanjali with lights and music at 9.25 pm. The celebrations will conclude on May 7 with a Divyapooja Samarpana prayer at 4.30 pm, said ashram general secretary Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi.