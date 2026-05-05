Early cheers fade, late wins revive BJP at Mararji Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Slogans rose and fell like waves inside Mararji Bhavan, the state headquarters of the BJP, where party workers huddled before a giant TV screen, eyes locked on every flicker of the vote count. Applause came in bursts, rippling across the hall before fading into an anxious hush as numbers ticked upward.

The first hour crackled with energy. Cheers rang out almost rhythmically as early trends showed as many as six BJP candidates edging ahead. Each update, every incremental lead, was greeted like a small victory, drawing whistles, claps and slogans that briefly turned the hall into a celebration zone.

BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar stayed in his chamber a floor above, tracking results not just in Nemom but across the state. But by the third hour, the mood began to shift. The early surge narrowed, leads slipping away one by one until only Chandrasekhar held firm in Nemom.

Cheers grew sporadic, replaced by a tense, watchful silence. Their patience paid off. By 2.15 pm, B B Gopakumar was declared winner in Chathannoor, setting off crackers and a fresh round of sloganeering. By 3 pm, the BJP secured its second seat in Nemom. Around 4 pm came another twist. V Muraleedharan clinched a third seat from Kazhakkoottam, albeit by a slender margin. By evening, a day that swung between surging hope and creeping doubt settled into quiet vindication - a story not just of numbers, but of waiting, watching and holding on.