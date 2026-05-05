Jubilation at KPCC headquarters as UDF sweeps to power in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decade-long wait erupted into unrestrained celebration at the KPCC headquarters on Monday as the UDF surged past the 100-seat mark in the Assembly polls, scripting a decisive political comeback. From early morning, scores of party workers marched to the KPCC office in jubilant groups, turning the premises into a sea of flags and festivity.

The headquarters remained the epicenter of celebrations through the day, with loud music, bursting firecrackers, distribution of sweets and dance performances that went on and on till afternoon. The leaders cut a huge cake as part of the celebrations.

The stretch between Sasthamangalam and Vellayambalam came to a near standstill as jubilant cadres poured onto the roads. Police were forced to divert traffic to manage the swelling crowds. The KPCC compound was packed to capacity, with workers spilling onto the main road, waving flags, beating drums and raising slogans as they awaited the arrival of their leaders. Marching in groups, workers carried placards and cut-outs of leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, K C Venugopal, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Sunny Joseph.

Anticipating a crucial counting day, the KPCC had made elaborate arrangements, including a large pandal and a giant LED wall to live-stream the results for party workers. Each favourable trend triggered fresh waves of cheering, whenever senior leaders arrived.