UDF clinches Thiruvananthapuram district; LDF shrinks to five, BJP takes two

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riding on a strong tailwind powered by anti-incumbency, the UDF made an exciting comeback in Thiruvananthapuram district by improving its tally from one seat in 2021 to seven this time. The count of LDF, which had won all but one of the 14 seats last time, shrunk to five. The BJP happily grabbed two- it reopened the account in Nemom, which was closed by V Sivankutty last time, and pocketed Kazhakootam after an intense fight. The UDF clinched Vattiyoorkavu, Vamanapuram, Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, Chirayinkeezhu, Neyyattinkara and Kattakkada constituencies. The LDF won Attingal, Aruvikkara, Parassala, Varkala and Nedumangad.

In Vattiyoorkavu, Congress’ K Muraleedharan bagged 48338 votes to defeat CPM’s V K Prasanth by a margin of 5425. R Sreelekha of BJP came third with 37213 votes Muraleedharan raised his lead towards the final rounds to stave off challenge from Prasanth, who was seeking a third win. In Chirayinkeezhu,a stronghold of CPI, Congress’ Ramya Haridas pulled a surprise pipping Manoj Edamana of CPI by 1422 votes.

In Kovalam, M Vincent of Congress defended his sitting seat defeating Bhagath Rufus, LDF-backed independent candidate, by 32709 votes. In Neyyattinkara, Congress’ N Shakthan defeated CPM’s K Ansalan by 6966 votes. Shakthan , who had lost in Kattakkada in 2021 and shifted to the neighbouring segment this time, scraped through. In Thiruvananthapuram, C P John of CMP registered his maiden win in the assembly polls defeating left-backed independent candidate Sudhir Karamana by 9863 votes.

Sudheersha Palode of Congress breached the left citadel of Vamanapuram that the CPM had never tasted a loss in the last 50 years defeating CPM’s D K Murali by 12185 votes.