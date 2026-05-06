Driving school owners cheer Ganesh Kumar’s poll debacle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The defeat of Minister K B Ganesh Kumar in the assembly election has triggered widespread celebrations among driving school owners across Kerala. At test grounds in Muttathara, Attingal and Karunagappally, the atmosphere was jubilant as owners burst firecrackers and distributed sweets in front of the minister’s photograph.

This public display of joy followed a major political upset in Pathanapuram, where Congress candidate Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala defeated Ganesh Kumar by a margin of 8,310 votes, ending a winning streak that had lasted since 2001.

According to Nazar Usman, general secretary of the Motor Driving Owners Koottayma, the celebrations are expected to spread to test grounds across the entire state. He noted that the industry’s resentment stems from the heavy financial damages inflicted by the minister’s policies.

Usman specifically highlighted the fierce resistance against Ganesh’s attempts to introduce corporate-style driving test centres, which owners argued were designed to favour wealthy investors while pushing small-scale operators out of business.