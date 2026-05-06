Two injured as escalator malfunctions at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two passengers were injured after an escalator at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station malfunctioned on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Platform Nos. 3 and 4, when the escalator, which was moving upward, suddenly went haywire and reversed direction with a loud noise.

The escalator was crowded with passengers following the arrival of the Vanchinad Express.

Eyewitnesses said the malfunction happened abruptly, causing the ascending escalator to move downward without warning.

Several passengers lost their balance and fell, resulting in injuries. Two people, identified as Dhanya and Ambili, sustained serious injuries.

They were initially taken to the railway hospital and later shifted to the General Hospital for further treatment.

Regular commuters said the escalator has experienced technical issues in the past as well, raising concerns over maintenance and passenger safety at the station.