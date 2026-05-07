Digital University of Kerala invites applications for PG, PhD programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Digital University of Kerala has invited applications for its postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes for the 2026 academic year. Interested candidates can apply online through the admission portal: https://duk.ac.in/admission/ . The last date for submission of applications is May 17.

The university offers a wide range of programmes including MSc, MTech, MBA, and PhD across emerging and interdisciplinary domains. The Postgraduate Entrance Test (DUAT) is scheduled for June 1, while the PhD Entrance Test (DRAT) will be conducted on June 8.

The application fee for DUAT is Rs 750, with a concession of Rs 375 for candidates from reserved categories. The application fee for PhD programmes is Rs 1500. Final-year students of qualifying degree programmes are also eligible to apply.

MTech programmes are available in Computer Science and Electronics (including VLSI Design), while MBA programmes include regular, supply chain & logistics, and options tailored for working professionals, requiring valid entrance test scores. MSc programmes span diverse fields such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Physics, Information Technology, and Environmental Science.

DUAT will be conducted online with 60 multiple-choice questions, while DRAT includes written tests and interviews for final selection.