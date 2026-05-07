Smart City projects under scanner: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor calls for joint location visits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first review meeting of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) after the BJP assumed power in the corporation witnessed sharp differences of opinion over completed and ongoing projects, with Mayor V V Rajesh expressing serious concerns over several key infrastructure works and announcing site visits to identify and address issues.
The mayor told TNIE that the corporation is dissatisfied with many projects, particularly the first-ever designated smart vending zone at RKV Lane near Napier museum and the ongoing redevelopment of the Palayam Connemara Market.
“They presented details of completed and ongoing projects, along with progress and timelines. However, we have identified several gaps in many of the completed works. Hence, we have decided to conduct joint site visits, as on-ground assessment is crucial for effective decision-making and resolving issues” the mayor said.
Launched in 2016 with a project outlay of Rs 1,538 crore, the Smart City initiative aims to improve basic infrastructure and implement IT-based solutions in the city. A total of 43 projects were taken up by SCTL.
“We do not want to rely solely on presentations. A team comprising the superintending engineer, secretary, ward councillors, and traders will take part in the site visits. Discussions will be held on-site. There are complaints regarding poor implementation and lack of usability of certain projects,” he said.
The mayor pointed out that the row of shops constructed under the smart vending zone is not benefiting traders or the public due to flawed design. Around 36 modules accommodating 46 vendors were set up at a cost of Rs 2 crore. He also noted that several facilities, including e-toilets and water kiosks developed under the Smart City project, are currently non-functional.
According to SCTL officials, all completed projects have already been handed over to the corporation. “There has been mismanagement on the corporation’s part. The water kiosks became non-functional due their failure in paying water bills to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). We had issued letters asking the corporation to clear the dues, but payments are still pending,” an official source said. The official added that SCTL remains one of the best-performing Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).