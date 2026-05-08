All India Sainik School Principals' Conference in Thiruvananthapuram to conclude on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 52nd All India Sainik Schools Principals’ Conference opened at Sainik School, Kazhakootam, on Wednesday, with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurating the event.

Delegates from 33 Sainik Schools across the country attended in person, while principals of 79 new Sainik Schools joined through video conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted the role of Sainik Schools in producing disciplined and patriotic youth, and their contribution in sending thousands of officers to the NDA, INA and other military academies.

The conference, which concludes on Friday, focused on academic excellence, institutional performance review, policy matters and future initiatives to strengthen the Sainik School system. Sessions also featured a “Gyan Mela” educational exhibition showcasing innovative technologies.

At the prize distribution ceremony, Sainik School Nagrota received the Raksha Mantri Trophy for sending the maximum number of cadets to the NDA and INA in 2025.

Sainik School Satara was awarded the Certificate of Merit for Academic Excellence in Class X, while hosts Sainik School Kazhakootam won the Certificate of Merit for Academic Excellence in Class XII for 2024-25.