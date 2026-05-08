CITIIS 2.0 to roll out in Thiruvananthapuram this month; Centre's nod likely in two weeks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at transforming waste management in the capital through climate-oriented reforms and circular economy initiatives, the CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) 2.0 project is set to enter the implementation phase this month. Within the next two weeks, the Union government is expected to accord the final approval for the project.
The four-year programme will bring an investment of Rs 135 crore to the city, with nearly 80% of the funding to be provided by the Union government. The project is being implemented with financial assistance from KfW and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), making adherence to timelines and approved project components crucial.
“We submitted our proposal in October last year and we made all the revisions as per the demand of the Centre. The DPR and project components have already been finalised and procurement of vehicles, machinery and waste-management infrastructure will begin immediately after approval,” said an official with the project. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) and the corporation expect the initiative to significantly strengthen scientific waste management in the capital and eventually help achieve zero-garbage status through 100% scientific handling of waste.
As per estimates, the city currently generates 353.58 tonnes of solid waste daily. Authorities expect the system to convert waste into revenue-generating resources and generate nearly Rs 31 lakh per month.
The project proposes an integrated solid waste management system with decentralised and centralised processing facilities. Plans include installation of organic waste converters of various capacities at markets and institutions, aerobic bins equipped with sensors, and infrastructure for storage and segregation.
The project also envisages strengthening resource recovery facilities (RRFs), material recovery facilities (MRFs) and upgrading material collection facilities (MCFs). Major infrastructure proposed includes RDF plants, baling machines, shredders, compactors, magnetic separators, thermocol recycling plants, automatic sorters, hammer mills, forklifts and conveyor systems.
Authorities are also planning an IT-enabled optimised waste collection control and communication system across the city. “As the project is funded by foreign funding agencies, we have to stick on strictly with the approved DPR.
The implementation schedule is extremely strict and the focus will now be on timely execution, that is by 2027,” an official said.