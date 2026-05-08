CITIIS 2.0 to roll out in Thiruvananthapuram this month; Centre's nod likely in two weeks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at transforming waste management in the capital through climate-oriented reforms and circular economy initiatives, the CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) 2.0 project is set to enter the implementation phase this month. Within the next two weeks, the Union government is expected to accord the final approval for the project.

The four-year programme will bring an investment of Rs 135 crore to the city, with nearly 80% of the funding to be provided by the Union government. The project is being implemented with financial assistance from KfW and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), making adherence to timelines and approved project components crucial.

“We submitted our proposal in October last year and we made all the revisions as per the demand of the Centre. The DPR and project components have already been finalised and procurement of vehicles, machinery and waste-management infrastructure will begin immediately after approval,” said an official with the project. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) and the corporation expect the initiative to significantly strengthen scientific waste management in the capital and eventually help achieve zero-garbage status through 100% scientific handling of waste.

As per estimates, the city currently generates 353.58 tonnes of solid waste daily. Authorities expect the system to convert waste into revenue-generating resources and generate nearly Rs 31 lakh per month.