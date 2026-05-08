Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala polls: UDF wave breaks Left's Chirayinkeezhu stronghold

Ramya Haridas, a former MP from Alathur, was brought in as the candidate and worked to overcome the initial resistance through cultural programmes and grassroots outreach.
Former MP and Congress candidate Ramya Haridas polled 56,833 votes (38.51%).
Former MP and Congress candidate Ramya Haridas polled 56,833 votes (38.51%).(File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite local pushback and the spoiler effect of a Congress rebel, Congress’s Ramya Haridas captured the Left stronghold of Chirayinkeezhu, riding the UDF wave to end her losing streak.

She polled 56,833 votes (38.51%), narrowly ahead of CPI’s Manoj Edamana who secured 55,411 votes (37.55%). BJP’s B S Anoop finished third with 32,920 votes (22.31%).

The contest was complicated from the outset by internal Congress turbulence. Anoop, the 2021 runner-up with nearly 49,000 votes, had switched to the BJP after being denied the ticket, triggering protests among local UDF workers. Ramya, a former MP from Alathur, was brought in as the candidate and worked to overcome the initial resistance through cultural programmes and grassroots outreach.

The effort paid off, though the 1,422-vote margin reflects how closely the rebel factor cut. “A vast majority wanted a change in government this time,” said Prameela, a former ward member, reflecting the mood on the ground that ultimately carried Ramya over the line.

The LDF-backed Manoj is a familiar local figure with 13 years as dairy cooperative president, and experience as a panchayat and block member. His campaign centred on his community roots and the outgoing government’s welfare record. But it was not enough to hold back the anti-incumbency tide.

Chirayinkeezhu, which was formed in 2011, had retained CPI’s V Sasi three consecutive times. This is the first time the seat changed hands — and by the slimmest of margins.

Ramya Haridas
Kerala Elections 2026