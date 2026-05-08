Kerala polls: UDF wave breaks Left's Chirayinkeezhu stronghold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite local pushback and the spoiler effect of a Congress rebel, Congress’s Ramya Haridas captured the Left stronghold of Chirayinkeezhu, riding the UDF wave to end her losing streak.

She polled 56,833 votes (38.51%), narrowly ahead of CPI’s Manoj Edamana who secured 55,411 votes (37.55%). BJP’s B S Anoop finished third with 32,920 votes (22.31%).

The contest was complicated from the outset by internal Congress turbulence. Anoop, the 2021 runner-up with nearly 49,000 votes, had switched to the BJP after being denied the ticket, triggering protests among local UDF workers. Ramya, a former MP from Alathur, was brought in as the candidate and worked to overcome the initial resistance through cultural programmes and grassroots outreach.

The effort paid off, though the 1,422-vote margin reflects how closely the rebel factor cut. “A vast majority wanted a change in government this time,” said Prameela, a former ward member, reflecting the mood on the ground that ultimately carried Ramya over the line.

The LDF-backed Manoj is a familiar local figure with 13 years as dairy cooperative president, and experience as a panchayat and block member. His campaign centred on his community roots and the outgoing government’s welfare record. But it was not enough to hold back the anti-incumbency tide.

Chirayinkeezhu, which was formed in 2011, had retained CPI’s V Sasi three consecutive times. This is the first time the seat changed hands — and by the slimmest of margins.