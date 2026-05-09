City to get a ‘caring’ ABC centre

At a time when debates around stray dogs often swing between fear and neglect, a group of animal welfare volunteers in Thiruvananthapuram has decided to take action by trying to build something they believe the city urgently needs — a space to care for street dogs.

Street Dog Watch, a Kovalam-based organisation with a decade of experience, is set to begin the construction of its new animal birth control (ABC) centre and veterinary clinic at Kalliyode.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari will attend the foundation-stone laying function on May 14 as the chief guest.

The facility will focus on ABC, vaccination, treatment, rescue, and rehabilitation of stray dogs.

The group works in the areas of sterilisation, adoption, vaccination, rescue, and public awareness, and functions entirely through private donations without government funding.

According to its secretary, Arun Raj, Street Dog Watch is the first NGO in the district to receive permission from the Animal Welfare Board to carry out ABC programmes. The organisation has already implemented projects

across three panchayats and one municipality in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, he says licence renewals require strict compliance with Animal Welfare Board guidelines, something that became increasingly difficult in a rented facility.

“That is when we thought of setting up our own centre,” he says, adding that the organisation has also secured Pollution Control Board clearance for the project.

The proposed facility will have proper ventilation, CCTV surveillance, ramps, air-conditioned spaces, and scientifically designed cages. The organisation initially plans to sterilise around 30 dogs a week.

Arun says the project has grown entirely through contributions from animal lovers and supporters.

“First, we managed to buy the land, then we raised money for the compound wall, and now we have funds to begin the basement work. For the next stages, we still need support. If more funding or government assistance comes in, we can complete the project faster,” he says.

Arun stresses the importance of properly implemented ABC programmes in addressing the stray dog population issue.

“The Animal Welfare Board has clear guidelines. But many places do not follow this scientifically, and that is one reason the problem continues,” he explains.