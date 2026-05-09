Uncertainty over e-bus operation remains unresolved in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty continues over the operation of electric buses, as the demand by the city corporation to confine KSRTC services within city limits remains unresolved. It has been over five months since the BJP-led council raised the issue, urging KSRTC to comply with the agreement signed between the Smart City Corporation and KSRTC.

The agreement stipulates that buses should operate within corporation limits and that the revenue be shared accordingly. Despite reportedly reaching a consensus with the government, KSRTC has yet to take concrete steps to reroute services and implement the plan.

On Tuesday, the mayor chaired a meeting with KSRTC authorities to review the matter. A senior city corporation official told TNIE that the discussions primarily focused on revenue-sharing mechanisms and operational concerns. As per the agreement, buses are permitted to operate within corporation limits during peak hours, while services beyond these limits may be allowed depending on feasibility and availability. Currently, around 113 electric buses — procured at a cost of `110 crore under the Smart City scheme — are being operated by KSRTC.

“We have asked KSRTC to conduct a comprehensive route study before taking any further decisions. The existing arrangement will continue for the time being to ensure uninterrupted service during peak hours,” the official said. A final decision will be taken after consultations with councillors and the advisory board, based on the findings of the route study, the official added.