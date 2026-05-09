Uncertainty over e-bus operation remains unresolved in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty continues over the operation of electric buses, as the demand by the city corporation to confine KSRTC services within city limits remains unresolved. It has been over five months since the BJP-led council raised the issue, urging KSRTC to comply with the agreement signed between the Smart City Corporation and KSRTC.
The agreement stipulates that buses should operate within corporation limits and that the revenue be shared accordingly. Despite reportedly reaching a consensus with the government, KSRTC has yet to take concrete steps to reroute services and implement the plan.
On Tuesday, the mayor chaired a meeting with KSRTC authorities to review the matter. A senior city corporation official told TNIE that the discussions primarily focused on revenue-sharing mechanisms and operational concerns. As per the agreement, buses are permitted to operate within corporation limits during peak hours, while services beyond these limits may be allowed depending on feasibility and availability. Currently, around 113 electric buses — procured at a cost of `110 crore under the Smart City scheme — are being operated by KSRTC.
“We have asked KSRTC to conduct a comprehensive route study before taking any further decisions. The existing arrangement will continue for the time being to ensure uninterrupted service during peak hours,” the official said. A final decision will be taken after consultations with councillors and the advisory board, based on the findings of the route study, the official added.
Meanwhile, KSRTC has warned that restricting operations strictly within corporation limits could severely disrupt public transport connectivity across the district. The transport body is also awaiting clarity from the incoming state government before proceeding further.
A KSRTC official said that such restrictions could curtail nearly 90% of existing routes, potentially leaving thousands of commuters stranded.
“Most of our routes are designed to connect the city with its outskirts. Confining services to corporation limits will significantly disrupt travel patterns and cause inconvenience to passengers,” the official said.
KSRTC also highlighted logistical challenges, including the lack of adequate turnaround facilities at city entry points and insufficient charging infrastructure for electric buses. “We also do not have sufficient resources or spare buses to restructure services. Route alterations will adversely affect operations, as e-buses require frequent charging and have a limited range,” the official added.
Despite mounting pressure from the corporation, KSRTC has decided to keep the proposal on hold for now. Officials indicated that a final decision will be taken only after the new state government assumes office and holds detailed consultations with the city corporation.