Mateer Memorial CSI church in Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate 188th congregation day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mateer Memorial CSI Church at Palayam will celebrate its 188th congregation day and the 120th anniversary of its present church building with special worship services and a series of social welfare initiatives on Sunday.

The celebrations mark 188 years since worship began at the church in 1838 and 120 years since the consecration of the present church building in 1906. Bishop of the South Kerala Diocese Rev Prinstone Ben will lead the special worship service.

As part of the anniversary observances, the church has announced several welfare projects, including housing assistance for financially struggling families, scholarships for 80 students, distribution of study materials, marriage assistance, medical camps and free medicine distribution, and treatment support for critically ill children. Support for church construction activities, a placement cell and job fair, and weekly lunch distribution for patients at the Regional Cancer Centre.

One of the oldest Protestant churches in South India, the congregation was founded on May 13, 1838, by Rev John Cox of the London Missionary Society. The present church building, consecrated in 1906, is known for its Gothic architecture, bell tower and stone-built Celtic Cross.

The church became part of the Church of South India (CSI) in 1947 and currently has over 2,400 member families. Worship services are held in Malayalam, Tamil and English.

Church secretary Samson Nesiah and Sarjine Thomas are the general conveners of the anniversary projects.