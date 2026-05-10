Multi-level car parking facility opened in Thiruvananthapuram's Putharikandam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After prolonged delays, the long-awaited multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at Putharikandam Maidan, near the heavily congested East Fort area, has finally been opened to the public, offering much-needed relief to rail passengers and motorists in the capital.
Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) is now exploring plans for a foot overbridge to connect the automated parking facility to the railway station, thereby making the facility more accessible and convenient for passengers.
Executed at a cost of around Rs 16 crore, the parking system can accommodate up to 200 cars. The facility is expected to ease heavy congestion at East Fort — one of the busiest commercial and commuter hubs in the capital.
However, the early response from commuters has been lukewarm. “Many people are still unaware that the facility has started functioning. We will be installing signboards near the railway station and other locations to encourage motorists to use the facility,” a senior SCTL official said.
The SCTL and corporation identified Putharikandam as a strategic location for the facility. Motorists can park their vehicles securely and proceed to the railway station or nearby areas such as East Fort, Chalai, and the temples by foot.
“The MLCP is located close to Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station and is expected to benefit train passengers more as they often struggle to find safe parking for overnight and multi-day journeys,” the official said.
“The railway station redevelopment project is under way, and if the MLCP can be integrated with it, the facility will become even more useful.”
The parking complex also includes electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The MLCP was originally conceived under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme before being transferred to the Smart City project.
“The project was stalled after the launch of construction activities. There were foundation piles installed as per the original plan under Amrut. Hence we designed the facility incorporating the original piles,” the official said.
The SCTL has proposed restrictions on parking within a 500m radius of MLCPs to encourage motorists to use the infrastructure. “If traffic police and civic authorities enforce no-parking zones around these facilities, people will gradually make it a habit to use them,” the official added.