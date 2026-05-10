Multi-level car parking facility opened in Thiruvananthapuram's Putharikandam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After prolonged delays, the long-awaited multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at Putharikandam Maidan, near the heavily congested East Fort area, has finally been opened to the public, offering much-needed relief to rail passengers and motorists in the capital.

Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) is now exploring plans for a foot overbridge to connect the automated parking facility to the railway station, thereby making the facility more accessible and convenient for passengers.

Executed at a cost of around Rs 16 crore, the parking system can accommodate up to 200 cars. The facility is expected to ease heavy congestion at East Fort — one of the busiest commercial and commuter hubs in the capital.

However, the early response from commuters has been lukewarm. “Many people are still unaware that the facility has started functioning. We will be installing signboards near the railway station and other locations to encourage motorists to use the facility,” a senior SCTL official said.