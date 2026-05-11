Escalator mishap in Thiruvananthapuram central re-ignites Pettah station halt campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent escalator accident at Thiruvananthapuram Central station has reignited a fierce campaign by rail passenger groups to make the experimental stop at Pettah station permanent, a demand that has been pending for years.

Following the frightening malfunction on Wednesday, where an overcrowded escalator reversed direction and injured passengers arriving on the Vanchinad Express, the Railway division sanctioned a two-day temporary stop at Pettah to alleviate the dangerous bottlenecks at the main terminal.

Liyons J, general secretary of the passenger group ‘Friends on Rails,’ said the accident has caused shock but was not entirely unexpected given the daily rush. He noted that the Vanchinad Express arrives packed to capacity around 10 am, leading to crowding on escalators that frequently exceed their load limits.

The group argues that making the Pettah stop permanent is a matter of importance, as it serves as a entry point allowing commuters to reach Thiruvanan thapuram and various government offices swiftly while bypassing the city’s notorious traffic snarls.

The push for a permanent arrangement is backed by the success of previous maintenance periods and the current two-day trial in the Central Station.

Recent accident

On Wednesday, an overcrowded escalator reversed direction and injured passengers arriving on the Vanchinad Express. The Railway division sanctioned a two-day temporary stop at Pettah to alleviate the dangerous bottlenecks at the main terminal