Two injured in Kowdiar road accident remain critical

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two persons injured in the Kowdiar road accident continue to remain in a critical condition, while the driver of the car involved in the incident, Mohan Thomas has also been admitted to SUT Hospital with rib injuries, police said.

The accident, which occurred on Friday morning after a speeding car allegedly lost control and rammed on to the footpath, claimed the life of 24-year-old Noushija, a native of Palakkad. Noushija’s husband Aashiq Sanu, 29, and West Bengal native Ali Akbar remain under treatment in the ICU. Aashiq, who is admitted to KIMS Hospital, underwent a surgery following the accident. He also suffered fractures to his arms and leg.

Another injured, Asma -- Aashiq’s cousin sister -- is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Kayamkulam native Nitheesh and Kazhakootam native Sunil Kumar are also receiving treatment at various hospitals.

Noushija died before she could be shifted to hospital. Her body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination on Saturday.