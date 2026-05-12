41 years on, Panathura residents still waiting for promised bridge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forty-one years after a foundation stone was laid for a bridge at Chenthilakari in Panathura, residents are still forced to depend on country boats to cross the TS Canal every day.
Surrounded by the sea on one side and the canal on the other, the coastal settlement slips into isolation each monsoon as flooding and rough weather cut off movement and leave families stranded.
For schoolchildren, the local weather determines their attendance. Uniforms get drenched before they reach classrooms and the journey itself is a struggle. During severe weather, many parents choose not to send their children to school at all.
“We have to remove our socks before going to school and ensure that our uniforms does not get wet. A bridge would help us not just during monsoon but also in easing the transportation difficulties we face every day,” said Nazreena, a Class 9 student.
The demand for a bridge dates back decades. In 1985, Rajiv Gandhi visited the area and called for the construction of a bridge. On September 19 that year, the then irrigation minister M P Gangadharan laid the foundation stone in the presence of MP Charles and MLA Sakthan Nadar. But despite repeated promises and changing governments, the bridge never became a reality.
Residents say the absence of a bridge turns every monsoon into a nightmare. Sea erosion eats away at the roadside across the canal while floodwater from the sea, rain and canal submerges the entire area. During heavy sea rage, waves break through sea walls that local residents say have not been maintained since 2007. Water rushes into homes and roads, leaving behind destruction that still remains visible in the form of abandoned and damaged houses along the coast.
“People do not know where to run during the monsoon. There is sea rage on one side and canal flooding on the other,” says a resident.
The only way out during emergencies is through country boats operating across the canal. Three such services connect Vazhamuttom-Pachalloor to Panathura through Thottumukku, Idinjakara and Chenthilakari. “In case of a medical emergency, transportation becomes extremely difficult. Even deaths have happened because of the delay. The country boat runs only from 6am to 6pm. After that it becomes a crisis,” said ward member Panathura Baiju.
Residents say the road itself offers little relief. The stretch often goes underwater during sea surges. The situation is similar in nearby Thottumukku.
However, since the region lies close to the Poonthura pozhi where water flow is strong, authorities have reportedly considered it unsuitable for bridge construction.
Waterlogging often reaches knee level and carries snakes and disease into the area.
“When sudden sea erosion happens, we are stranded here. Boats cannot always be relied on because they may be on the other side. If there was a bridge, we could at least cross by walking. We are scared to send children to school through waterlogged roads with snakes,” said Muneera, a resident.
Heavy winds make the boat rides even more dangerous. Residents say the boats sway violently during rough weather and many fear crossing the canal in such conditions.
For years, protests have continued across the coastal hamlet. Residents say promises such as a proposed hydraulic bridge by Inland Navigation have also failed to move beyond announcements.