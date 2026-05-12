41 years on, Panathura residents still waiting for promised bridge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forty-one years after a foundation stone was laid for a bridge at Chenthilakari in Panathura, residents are still forced to depend on country boats to cross the TS Canal every day.

Surrounded by the sea on one side and the canal on the other, the coastal settlement slips into isolation each monsoon as flooding and rough weather cut off movement and leave families stranded.

For schoolchildren, the local weather determines their attendance. Uniforms get drenched before they reach classrooms and the journey itself is a struggle. During severe weather, many parents choose not to send their children to school at all.

“We have to remove our socks before going to school and ensure that our uniforms does not get wet. A bridge would help us not just during monsoon but also in easing the transportation difficulties we face every day,” said Nazreena, a Class 9 student.

The demand for a bridge dates back decades. In 1985, Rajiv Gandhi visited the area and called for the construction of a bridge. On September 19 that year, the then irrigation minister M P Gangadharan laid the foundation stone in the presence of MP Charles and MLA Sakthan Nadar. But despite repeated promises and changing governments, the bridge never became a reality.