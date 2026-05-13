CBSE Class XII exam results: Thiruvananthapuram region registers highest success rate of 95.62 per cent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, regained the top position among various regions in the country in the CBSE Class XII exam, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

While the Thiruvananthapuram region posted a success rate of 95.62%, the all-India pass percentage was 85.20. Of the 43,852 students who appeared for the exam from 699 schools in Thiruvananthapuram region, 40,973 passed the exam.

In 2025, Thiruvananthapuram region, that posted a success rate of 99.32, had lost the top spot to Vijayawada region by a narrow margin.

Last year, the all-India overall success rate was 88.39%.

In Kerala, 42,838 students had appeared for the exam of which 40,959 passed, posting a success rate of 95.61%. In Lakshadweep, all 14 students who appeared for the exam passed with 100% success rate.

In Kerala, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools posted the highest success rate of 99.78%, followed by schools in 'government' category at 98.68%. The pass percentage in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools and independent (private) schools were 98.62 and 95.31 respectively.

The results are available on the websites - https://www.cbse.gov.in and https://www.results.nic.in.

Students can also download results from the Digilocker and Umang mobile apps.