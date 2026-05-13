Outer Ring Road environmental clearance process gathers pace in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of delay and uncertainty, the long-pending Outer Ring Road (ORR) project, connecting Vizhinjam to Navaikulam via Thekkada, in Thiruvananthapuram, has gained fresh momentum, with the environmental clearance process entering a crucial stage.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a notification announcing a public hearing on June 11, a mandatory step for securing environmental clearance for the ambitious Rs 8,398.46-crore project. The hearing – which will record objections, suggestions and concerns – will cover the entire 62.7 km of the proposed greenfield highway, giving hopes to the project that has remained in limbo for years.

Officials associated with the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process said the latest application has been prepared based on the final detailed project report (DPR), which was approved by the Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). The revised DPR incorporates significant design changes, including the construction of tunnels at 17 locations to avoid deep hill cutting and minimise environmental damage.

“The tunnels do not involve any change in the alignment. They have been proposed only to avoid extensive cutting in hilly stretches,” an official source said. The draft environmental impact assessment report submitted will be finalised after the public hearing.

“The PCB will publish the minutes online within a week after the hearing and the NHAI will then submit their clarification and responses to the issues raised in the public hearing. We will incorporate this in the final EIA report which will be uploaded on the MoEFCC’s ‘Parivesh’ portal for approval from the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) by June end,” said the source.