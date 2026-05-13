Rights panel seeks probe into elderly woman’s assault in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Directing a DySP-level investigation into the assault on an elderly woman with mental disabilities who lives alone, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the rural district police chief to ensure an effective and transparent probe into the incident. The action was taken in a suo motu case registered based on a newspaper report.

Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed that a senior DySp carry out the investigation and submit a report within three weeks.

The commission also directed that a DySp appear on behalf of the district police chief during the sitting to be held at the Commission office on June 5.

Leela, 62, who lives near Dharmashastha temple at Chanthavila, was attacked by intruders who entered her house in the early hours of April 29.

She reportedly remained unconscious for four hours and later crawled out of the house, lying by the roadside. She has been living alone since the death of her son. It is also said that she had a dispute with a neighbour.