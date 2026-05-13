Thiruvananthapuram corporation to crack down on erring contractors ahead of monsoon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation council, which met on Tuesday, has decided to convene an urgent meeting of councillors and contractors to expedite long-pending road and repair work across the city ahead of the monsoon season.

In response to the concerns raised by councillors, Mayor V V Rajesh said a joint meeting will be called to discuss the issue of slow pace of civil works.

Several councillors pointed out that many road resurfacing and maintenance works awarded nearly a year ago are yet to be completed, causing severe inconvenience to residents. In some areas, roads remain dug up or partially repaired, posing difficulties to motorists and pedestrians.

Councillors also complained that contractors were often unreachable and failed to respond to repeated phone calls. In some cases, elected representatives were forced to visit contractors at their homes to follow up on pending work.

The mayor said the corporation would soon hold a joint meeting involving councillors, contractors, and the officials concerned to secure a clear timeline for the completion of all pending work. “If contractors fail to honour the commitments made at the meeting, the corporation will consider blacklisting them,” he said.