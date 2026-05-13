Thiruvananthapuram corporation to crack down on erring contractors ahead of monsoon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation council, which met on Tuesday, has decided to convene an urgent meeting of councillors and contractors to expedite long-pending road and repair work across the city ahead of the monsoon season.
In response to the concerns raised by councillors, Mayor V V Rajesh said a joint meeting will be called to discuss the issue of slow pace of civil works.
Several councillors pointed out that many road resurfacing and maintenance works awarded nearly a year ago are yet to be completed, causing severe inconvenience to residents. In some areas, roads remain dug up or partially repaired, posing difficulties to motorists and pedestrians.
Councillors also complained that contractors were often unreachable and failed to respond to repeated phone calls. In some cases, elected representatives were forced to visit contractors at their homes to follow up on pending work.
The mayor said the corporation would soon hold a joint meeting involving councillors, contractors, and the officials concerned to secure a clear timeline for the completion of all pending work. “If contractors fail to honour the commitments made at the meeting, the corporation will consider blacklisting them,” he said.
The move comes amid mounting public criticism over deteriorating road conditions and incomplete civic works in several parts of the state capital.
The council also decided to organise a public outreach programme in all 101 wards from May 22 to 26, during which residents will be able to directly raise complaints regarding infrastructure issues, including damaged roads, drainage, and other civic concerns.
Probe ordered into Kamaleswaram Convention Centre contract
Mayor V V Rajesh has ordered an inquiry into allegations that the contract for the Kamaleswaram Convention Centre was awarded to a favoured individual during the previous term. The mayor entrusted the corporation secretary to conduct an investigation, a report on which will be placed before the next council meeting to initiate further action.