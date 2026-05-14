PNG conversion, snakebites figure in high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the delay in the formation of a new government, Chief Secretary A Jayathilak chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the state’s administrative, disaster management and infrastructure preparedness.

Secretaries and heads of various departments, district collectors and other senior officials reviewed various matters, including the conversion from LPG to PNG (Piped Natural Gas), school reopening, Census work, pre-monsoon activities, NH development and snakebite prevention.

The officials assessed that people were interested in switching to PNG if its availability was ensured. On textbooks, the principal secretary, general education, said their printing and distribution will be finished before May 31. About 65% of the books were already distributed through Kudumbasree units, the official said.

Jayathilak also directed district collectors to monitor the preparations for school reopening, and also complete Census-related works within the stipulated time frame. He also directed the release Rs 1 crore each to districts for flood prevention activities.