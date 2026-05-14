Roads, drinking water & hospitals top priorities for Sakthan in Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neyyattinkara MLA-elect N Sakthan has said that restoring damaged roads, addressing the drinking water crisis and improving healthcare infrastructure will be the top priorities for the constituency once the new government assumes office.

“Roads, drinking water and hospitals are the three issues that require immediate attention in Neyyattinkara. Initial emphasis will be on these sectors,” Sakthan said while outlining his development plans for the constituency. Highlighting the condition of roads in the area, the MLA-elect said the Balaramapuram-Kaliyikavilai road has been severely damaged, causing major difficulties to commuters and local residents.

“From Kodinada to the water tank, the road is in a poor condition. Also, businesses like the decades-old Aralumoodu market perished during the pandemic. We will help revive such economic activity,” Sakthan noted.

He also pointed to the long-standing drinking water shortage faced by several parts of Neyyattinkara, describing it as one of the constituency’s major unresolved issues. Alongside this, he stressed the need to improve healthcare facilities, especially the Neyyattinkara General Hospital which he said is currently functioning in a poor condition.

Speaking about the administrative process ahead, Sakthan said groundwork and discussions with residents are already under way but official procedures can begin only after the new government assumes office. “Ground-level discussions and preliminary field work are progressing well. I am in touch with the people and listening to their issues, like I have been since the time of campaigning.