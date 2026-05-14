Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s plan to relocate stray dogs to shelters hits roadblock

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s ambitious plan to relocate stray dogs from public places to private shelters — a key promise of the BJP-led council — has run into regulatory hurdles.

Despite bringing in private parties to run shelters and relocate nearly 3,000 stray dogs from high-footfall public spaces such as schools, railway stations, bus stations, and government establishments, the corporation is unable to take the plan forward because of the lack of a government-approved rate for housing stray dogs in private shelters.

However, with school reopening fast approaching, pressure is mounting from all quarters to relocate stray dogs from school premises and areas surrounding educational institutions.

In January, the city corporation shifted around 50 stray dogs captured from public places to a private shelter located in Poovar island.

But thereafter the project has come to a standstill despite many NGOs and private parties expressing interest in running shelters. To expedite the project, the civic body has approached a district-level committee chaired by the district collector to fix a formal rate, which is mandatory for the allocation of funds for project implementation.

While the corporation has set aside around Rs 50 lakh for stray dog management this financial year, the project remains stalled without a formally approved rate.

“Based on our assessment, the cost is estimated at around Rs 40 to Rs 50 per dog per day. But this is only a tentative figure. We need an officially approved rate before the project can move forward. This is the first time a local body is attempting to implement a shelter-based stray dog management plan and hence there needs to be a government order fixing the rates,” an official with Thiruvananthapuram corporation said.