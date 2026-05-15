Kerala Assembly gates swell as VD Satheesan arrives for leadership meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The atmosphere outside the Legislative Assembly was thick with a mix of civic curiosity and political theatre as the city awaited VD Satheesan.

Unlike the usual partisan crowds, the early arrivals were largely commuters, students and families drawn by the gravity of the moment. MLAs trickled in, some in single cars. As the Congress Legislative Party meeting neared, the demographic shifted towards a tide of loyalists marching from Cantonment House.

Holding vibrant flags and towering cut-outs, they chanted for their leaders while police formed a rigid human chain at the gates. On the main road, the city’s rhythm faltered as vehicles slowed to a crawl, drivers leaning out to witness the swelling melee.

Though the distance from Cantonment House to the assembly is barely a kilometre, the short journey felt like a marathon for those waiting. Satheesan was the final person to arrive, sitting in the front seat of his car and waving to the roaring crowd while his most devoted loyalists packed the seats behind him. Before that, AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik entered the compound to oversee the transition.

Earlier, a two-car convoy of Ramesh Chennithala’s supporters, led by Jyothikumar Chamakkala, also entered quietly.

Chennithala himself was conspicuously absent, though he maintained party decorum by sending a formal letter of support for Satheesan.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph proposed Satheesan’s name, seconded by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. The crowd thinned to a dedicated few who remained anchored to the gates.

They watched as Satheesan’s convoy eventually exited the compound, bound for Lok Bhavan to meet the Governor.