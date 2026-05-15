Krishi Vaibhav 2026 to begin today at Putharikandam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will inaugurate Krishi Vaibhav 2026, a major farmer producer companies meet, at Putharikandam Ground on Friday. The function will be presided over by Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh.

Alongside the meet, a wide-ranging agriculture exhibition will be held, where the public can explore stalls and purchase farm products directly. The five-day event, organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) with support from the MSME ministry, National Cooperative Development Corporation, and National Dairy Development Board, aims to bridge the gap between farmer producers and the market, thereby enhancing farmers’ income. Participants will include farmer producer companies, MSMEs, agri-startups, institutional buyers and exporters.

A series of seminars covering diverse agricultural themes will also take place during the event, offering valuable insights and discussions for stakeholders. Entry to the exhibition and seminars is free, making it accessible to the wider public.