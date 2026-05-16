Thiruvananthapuram slaughterhouse all set to begin operations; trial run conducted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight months after its inauguration, the Rs 10-crore modern abattoir at Kunnukuzhy is finally set to commence full-scale operations, with the city corporation conducting the first trial run of the facility on Thursday.

The modernised slaughterhouse, expected to become fully operational next week, has the capacity to slaughter and process 50 to 75 animals in a single shift.

Mayor V V Rajesh said the formal launch of operations would be held next week. He said that the civic body will put an end to all illegal slaughtering happening in the capital.

“We will launch a large-scale crackdown on illegal slaughtering across the capital. Our aim is to eliminate unauthorised slaughtering in the city. The abattoir will play a key role in curbing environmental pollution. At present, slaughter waste is being dumped into water bodies and public spaces, contributing to the stray dog menace,” the mayor said.

He said the inauguration had to be rescheduled because of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister on Monday. The abattoir is expected not only to ensure the availability of hygienic and safe meat to consumers but also to generate revenue for the corporation.

Corporation veterinary surgeon Dr Sreerag Jayan said processing around 100 animals a day could generate the civic body nearly Rs 2 lakh in monthly revenue.

“A survey will be launched immediately to assess the total number of animals slaughtered each day in the city. This will help streamline operations at the abattoir. The facility can be scaled up to process as many as 200 animals a day,” he said.

Under the agreement with the private operator, the corporation will receive Rs 75 for every large animal and Rs 15 for every small animal processed at the facility, with a 10 per cent annual escalation clause.