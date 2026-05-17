The evergreen reign of Ilayaraja

“Probably that is what you call timeless. Ilaiyaraaja clearly transcends time. His body of work is more about understanding music as the essence of life,” observes music composer M Jayachandran.



To him, Ilaiyaraaja’s splendid 50 years in film music — the milestone the maestro marked on May 14, 2026 — is a reminder of a revolution. “His is a genre that came from beyond genres. He combined Western techniques with the fragrance of folk with such ease that music seemed to emerge from a space where genres hold no meaning. Maybe that is why we still have youngsters turning to Ilaiyaraaja more and more,” Jayachandran notes. He remembers the eclectic mix of ‘Poove Sempoove’ as the song that leaves behind a lingering taste of longing for some unseen source of solace. The song is one among the many Ilaiyaraaja hits that continue to be played and rediscovered. A quick search on YouTube leads to countless covers of his classics, recreated and remixed not just by aspiring musicians but also by Gen Z and Alpha listeners.

It is for this timelessness that Ilaiyaraaja, fondly called ‘Isaignani’ — the saint of music — is celebrated as a legend as the music world remembers his entry into cinema 50 years ago. As theatres across Tamil Nadu blared out the debutant’s songs, not many would have realised that a musical revolution was unfolding. A revolution that began with Ilaiyaraaja, the charismatic ‘Young King’, and one that permanently altered the soundscape of Indian film music. Tamil cinema in the 1970s was already witnessing a silent shift in creative power centres, as younger filmmakers sought a new aural grammar to complement their evolving visual language. They found their sync in Ilaiyaraaja, who spearheaded a movement that transformed Tamil cinema and strongly influenced Malayalam cinema too. That change still lingers… even in 2026. Even while being seen as a “breaker of norms”, with songs such as ‘Kettela Ange’ from ‘Bhadrakali’ (1976) and ‘Oram Po’ from ‘Ponnu Oorukku Pudhusu’ (1979) reportedly banned on All India Radio, the maestro remained scrupulous in his musical education and work ethic.