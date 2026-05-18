Arrear pay, reforms top agenda as KGMCTA gets new honchos

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ZThe new office-bearers of Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) have taken charge. Dr Shajahan P S (Professor of Pulmonary Medicine, Kollam GMC) took charge as the new state president, and Dr Sajith Vilambil (Professor of Transfusion Medicine, Thrissur GMC) assumed office as the general secretary.

The leadership has resolved to urgently pursue salary revision arrears from the new government. The previous government had given a written commitment to clear arrears, and a court had directed payment of dues worth four years and nine months.

Since the order could not be issued due to the model code of conduct, KGMCTA said it would begin talks with the incoming government immediately. The association also flagged a decline in new assistant professors joining medical college service and said it would submit recommendations to address the shortage. Transfer policy reforms and other service-related issues will also be taken up with the government.