Thiruvananthapuram records highest ever seizure of illicit liquor & arishtam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recording the highest seizure of illicit liquor and arishtam in the state, a total of 581 Abkari cases and 491 arrests were registered in the capital within the first four months of 2026, according to official excise data.

Pointing to continued crackdown on illegal brewing and distribution networks operating in the district, the excise department reported a seizure of 892.5 litres of illicit liquor — the highest quantity ever seized in the state. In 2025, the district’s illicit liquor seizure stood at just 82.5 litres, marking a notable spike.

Against the total of 527.82 litres of arishtam seized in 2025, officials have seized 689.3 litres till now, again recording the highest in the state.

Apart from illicit liquor, excise officials seized 148.25 litres of arrack and 34.85 litres of asavam in various raids and inspections carried out across the district.

Beer seizure in the district stood at 174.85 litres, the second highest in the state after Kasaragod. Authorities also confiscated 21.54 litres of other state liquor. Meanwhile spirit, toddy and wine cases remained zero in these four months.

In Abkari-related offences alone, the district recorded a seizure of `70,110 in cash. A total of 31 vehicles allegedly used for transportation and distribution of illegal liquor and related activities were also seized as part of enforcement action.

Excise officials said intensified inspections and special drives were conducted in different parts of the district in the wake of increased surveillance against illicit liquor trade and unauthorised sale of alcohol.

“Raids were carried out in rural pockets as well as urban areas based on intelligence inputs and public complaints. Strict monitoring would continue in the coming months with focus on preventing illicit brewing, transport and sale of spurious liquor,” said an excise official.

CASE DIARY