Escalator repair work affects passengers at Central railway station in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten days after the escalator accident at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station left several injured, passengers using Platforms 4 and 5 continue to rely entirely on stairways as repair works drag on.

The escalator connecting Platform 5 to the upper concourse remains shut after the malfunction in which the escalator abruptly stopped and began moving downward, causing passengers to lose balance and fall. While railway staff have begun maintenance work on the damaged unit, officials at the site were unwilling to indicate when it would be restored.

In the meantime, the station’s stairways continue to bear the pressure of heavy passenger movement, especially during rush hours. Office commuters, elderly passengers and travellers carrying luggage are seen struggling to move through the crowded steps as multiple trains arrive within short intervals.

Many passengers said the prolonged closure of the escalator has made movement slower and more exhausting. Despite the inconvenience, regular commuters said the situation has remained manageable so far, partly due to reduced crowding at the station after additional stops were introduced at Pettah railway station.