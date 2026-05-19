MLA Ramya Haridas maps out constituency reboot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping into her new role, MLA-elect Ramya Haridas, who successfully captured the LDF stronghold of Chirayinkeezhu, wastes no time outlining a comprehensive development roadmap aimed at transforming the coastal and rural belts of the assembly segment. High on her agenda is addressing long-standing infrastructure and safety gaps that have plagued residents for years.
A major focal point of her plan is the treacherous Muthalapozhi harbour, a site that has seen recurring marine accidents over the last decade. The Muthalapozhi harbour issue, often locally referred to as ‘Maranapozhi’ or the “Death Estuary,” is arguably the most critical and emotionally charged factor in Chirayinkeezhu’s political landscape.
“Chief Minister V D Satheesan during his election campaign has given a guarantee to address the issues related to Muthalapozhi harbour. We have lost 79 fishermen there with hundreds more left injured or permanently disabled,” Ramya said, emphasising that securing the coastal waters is an absolute priority for her tenure.
The new MLA also took aim at the outgoing LDF government’s social welfare claims, pointing out a stark disconnect between official declarations and the reality on the ground.
“The LDF government declared that the state was free from extreme poverty. But I have seen several dilapidated houses in ‘Unnathi’ and in the coastal belts,” she noted. “My efforts are to improve their lives through a housing project as promised in the Puthuyuga Yathra.”
Beyond housing and coastal safety, Ramya’s vision spans grassroots healthcare, education, and public infrastructure. She expressed deep concern over the state of local medical facilities, referencing a recent tragedy that shook the community.
“The unfortunate incident in Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital where a kid died of a snake bite highlights the plight of the hospital. I need to coordinate with the block panchayat and the local self-government department to improve the hospital infrastructure and medicine availability,” she said.
Turning her attention to the youth and women of Chirayinkeezhu, Haridas promised targeted interventions to uplift families. “My efforts are to improve education and sports for coastal students.
Improving the quality of life for women is a major priority,” she said, adding that upgrading the conditions of local anganwadis and addressing community concerns regarding the ongoing National Highway development project will form the bedrock of her initial legislative push.