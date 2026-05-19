MLA Ramya Haridas maps out constituency reboot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping into her new role, MLA-elect Ramya Haridas, who successfully captured the LDF stronghold of Chirayinkeezhu, wastes no time outlining a comprehensive development roadmap aimed at transforming the coastal and rural belts of the assembly segment. High on her agenda is addressing long-standing infrastructure and safety gaps that have plagued residents for years.

A major focal point of her plan is the treacherous Muthalapozhi harbour, a site that has seen recurring marine accidents over the last decade. The Muthalapozhi harbour issue, often locally referred to as ‘Maranapozhi’ or the “Death Estuary,” is arguably the most critical and emotionally charged factor in Chirayinkeezhu’s political landscape.

“Chief Minister V D Satheesan during his election campaign has given a guarantee to address the issues related to Muthalapozhi harbour. We have lost 79 fishermen there with hundreds more left injured or permanently disabled,” Ramya said, emphasising that securing the coastal waters is an absolute priority for her tenure.

The new MLA also took aim at the outgoing LDF government’s social welfare claims, pointing out a stark disconnect between official declarations and the reality on the ground.