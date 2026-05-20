Brunt of unscientific development: Anganwadi, homes in Mulluvila Colony face flood threat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An anganwadi and several houses in Mulluvila Colony near Technopark in Kazhakkoottam continue to face severe waterlogging, forcing children to study in unsafe and unhygienic conditions amid sewage overflow, stagnant water, and overgrown vegetation.

Residents allege that Mulluvila Colony — established to rehabilitate families who surrendered land for the expansion of Technopark — is bearing the brunt of unscientific development in surrounding areas, including the IT park itself.

Located at the lowest point of the colony, the anganwadi premises receive wastewater runoff from nearby houses, posing a serious health threat to children.

The ground-floor classrooms and facilities have become completely unusable following repeated flooding.

Geetha J, who has been teaching at the anganwadi for the past 27 years, said student enrolment has dropped sharply as parents are reluctant to send their children to the waterlogged centre.

“We used to have 15 to 20 children before the flooding worsened. Now, only four children are enrolled, and the number is expected to fall further this academic year.”

The anganwadi has since been shifted to the first floor. While there was a proposal to relocate the centre to Kallingal, authorities have taken no concrete steps. “Once, the water rose up to the second shelf of the cupboards, destroying books, records, and other study materials. That forced us to move upstairs,” Geetha added.