Two held for setting ablaze car seized by cops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kilimanoor police have arrested two people in connection with the torching of a car that was involved in the death of a couple in an accident and later seized by the cops.

Vipin, 32, of Kummil and his friend Vishal, 26, of Kadakkal were arrested for setting fire to the car that was seized by the police following the death of Renjith and Ambika, natives of Pappala. The two died after being rammed by a car that was allegedly driven by a man under the influence of alcohol on January 4.

The cops were accused of siding with the accused, Vishnu, who was behind the wheels.

The inspector and two sub-inspectors of the station were later suspended for slow-pedalling the probe.

Vishnu, who was initially booked for minor sections and released on station bail, was later charged under more stringent sections. The car that was seized by the police were set on fire later.

The police said Vipin is the son of Ambika’s sister and had set fire to the car as an act of retribution. The duo have been booked for destroying evidence.